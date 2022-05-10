A 4-year-old child was injured in Rosewood Heights Monday evening and had to be airlifted from the scene. The Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District and Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to the scene and the child was later taken away by helicopter after the accident involving a lawnmower at property on Brookwood Drive.
The fire protection district issued a statement saying it was called out just after 6pm Monday to the report of a child that suffered severe injuries to their legs. Air Evac was called and landed on the parking lot of the former St. Kevin’s School just north of Airline Drive. The condition of the child is unknown.