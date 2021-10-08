The Alton mayor and police chief have announced a plan to try to curb violence and liquor law violations downtown.
Added police patrols are being instituted on Friday and Saturday nights and an increased focus on violations of city ordinances is now in effect. These measures come following a shooting in front of a bar near Third and State streets two weeks ago.
Police Chief Marcos Pulido said these measures are already being put into play.
The violations would include things “such as the drinking of alcohol outside, loitering, fighting, and anything that creates public disorder.” Pulido clarified that would not apply to special events like block parties or other city-approved events.