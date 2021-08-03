Customers waited patiently Monday evening at Charlie’s Drive-In in Wood River for their last chance at root beer and other menu items — at least for a while.
The drive-in’s last day is today (Aug. 3) but one 32-year employee said a new owner probably will reopen the drive-in. Melissa Shewmake says a timeline for reopening still is unclear.
About 10 people work at the diner each year, many of them college students. The current owners have run the diner for three decades, Shewmake said.
Some customers, like Dana Emerick, 64, of Wood River, have been going to Charlie’s most of their lives. Emerick says he’s known the drive-in by several different names over the years.
The diner at 762 N. Wood River Ave. was built in 1950.