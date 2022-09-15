Alton police believe they have identified the shooter in Monday’s gun incident on Ridge Street at Quincy Court. Charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon have been filed against 25-year-old Anthony N. Keltz of St. Louis.
Keltz is not currently in custody. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment. The shooting happened at around 4:35pm Monday. If you have any information on Keltz’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 ext. 634. The victim is recovering from his injuries.