An Alton man is in custody after allegedly being part of a disturbance call for several people armed with handguns. At about 1pm Saturday officers were called to the 3,100 block of Belle Street at which time they saw one man in possession of a semi-automatic handgun containing an extended clip. That suspect immediately ran into a nearby residence.
According to information from the Alton Police Department, the suspect attempted to run from the building and into the street, now in the 3,100 block of Paul Street, still holding the weapon. Several people not involved in the disturbance were in the area at the time. A foot chase ensued, and 34-year-old Christopher O. Clark of the 3100 block of Belle Street was taken into custody. He has been charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons. No injuries were reported as a result of the ordeal.