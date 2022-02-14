The Madison County State's Attorney's office has brought charges against an East Alton man in a shooting late Sunday night in Wood River that sent one person to the hospital. 18-year-old Rashad L. Stewart of the 100 block of S. Pence in East Alton is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. He is not currently in custody.
The incident took place in the 300 block of Bonita Street just before midnight. A male victim was transported from the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest but was talking to officers before he was taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment. Wood River Police issued a statement saying they were called around 11:35pm Sunday and discovered the male victim in the front yard of the residence. Police do not believe the shooting was random, saying Stewart came to the home to contact a juvenile female who was at the residence. During that confrontation, the victim tried to intervene and that’s when he was shot. Police say Stewart then fled the scene.
If you have any information on Stewart's location, you are asked to call Police at 618-251-3114.