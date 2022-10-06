A 20-year-old Wood River man has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson following Sunday night’s apartment fire at the complex on Thompson Street. Dakota R. Davidson of the 1,200 block of E. Madison Avenue is being held in the Wood River Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at about 11:40pm. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells tells The Big Z this was not a random act.
Citing the integrity of the case, Wells declined to offer any further details on the alleged connection. One woman was seriously injured after falling from a second story balcony apparently trying to escape the building. While not believed to be life-threatening, Wells says those injuries could be life-altering. Davidson was taken into custody Wednesday.