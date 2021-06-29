Charges have been filed against a Bethalto man who police say broke into and burglarized the Farm Fresh store on June 25.
Justin Kophazy, 23, of the 200 block of Albers Place, was charged Monday in connection with the case after police took him into custody on an unrelated warrant.
Kophazy was charged in Madison County court with felony burglary and criminal damage to property. He is accused of breaking into the Farm Fresh store in Bethalto. A burglar alarm brought police officers to the scene to find that someone broke in and stole merchandise but had already fled the scene. An investigation began, and Kophazy was taken into custody later in the day on Friday on the unrelated warrant. He was held in the Madison County Jail until the formal charges were filed on Monday and his bond was set at $60,000.