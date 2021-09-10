Bethalto police have identified the person they say is responsible for a “shots fired” call in the village about a month ago.
Derek J. Chapple, 29, of St. Louis is charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm. He is not in custody.
The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Aug. 7 when officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of B Street in reference to a complaint of multiple shots fired from the front yard. Officers from multiple jurisdictions helped secure the scene as the alleged gunman fled the scene. Bond for Chapple has been set at $50,000.