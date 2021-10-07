Steven Foster.jpg

Steven Foster

Alton police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service have made an arrest in a shooting at the Oakwood housing project that sent three people to the hospital. 35-year-old Steven Foster of the 600 block of Alby Street in Alton is charged with: 3 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon.

The shooting was reported around 11:20pm September 8 in the 700 block of Oakwood, and authorities say all three victims were first taken to hospitals in Alton, then transported to St. Louis for additional treatment. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido tells The Big Z a lot of investigation went into getting to this point.

Montreal Holmes
Foster was arrested at a home in the 2,200 block of Bostwick Street and is now being held on a $1 million bond. Another man was taken into custody during that arrest: 45-year-old Montreal Holmes, charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, and he is being held on a $75,000 bond. Pulido says Holmes was not involved in the shooting.