Area residents gathered Tuesday at Alton’s Lovejoy Monument to honor Elijah P. Lovejoy’s legacy of liberty.
Each year, the Lovejoy Memorial conducts a ceremony at Lovejoy’s grave in Alton City Cemetery to honor the Alton newspaper editor who died because of his efforts to abolish slavery. A mob murdered Lovejoy during a Nov. 6, 1837, attack on a warehouse hiding a press for printing the Alton Observer, an abolitionist and Presbyterian newspaper.
Keynote speaker Third Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Ryan Jumper says Lovejoy, like Martin Luther King Jr. after him, felt a higher calling.
Jumper says the same spirit animates the Lovejoy Memorial’s scholarship program. About 225 high school graduates have received scholarships since 1954, the same year as the Supreme Court’s Brown vs. Board of Education ruling ended school segregation.
Registered Agent Trustee Ed Gray tells the Big Z he hopes next year’s Lovejoy celebration offers a full complement of events. Because of the pandemic, the organization cancelled some of the events this year.
The ceremony also featured a U.S. Marines flag presentation, a vocal performance by Alton High School senior Lorian Warford, Alderwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Stephanie Elliott reading a city proclamation, and a wreath-laying.
The other Lovejoy Week event this year was a concert Nov. 4 at Alton High School.