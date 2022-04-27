The Riverbend CEO Program will wrap up it’s 6th season this evening with the annual Trade Show. It will be a return to an in-person event after the pandemic forced the group to adjust the program to a semi-virtual format for most of last school year. This year, the group of 10 students has met in person.
The program is open to high school seniors in the Riverbend and there are 9 students from Marquette Catholic and one student from Alton High taking part. Facilitator Katie Sobolo tells the Big Z this is the culmination of the years’ work.
The event at the Best Western Premier on College Avenue free to attend and open to the public. It runs from 5-7pm.