We’re learning more about a widespread power outage that impacted more than 25,000 Ameren Illinois customers Sunday evening. It appears a power transformer at their East Alton substation malfunctioned around 5pm, knocking off customers in Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, Fosterburg, and Godfrey.
Ameren Illinois spokesperson Marcelyn Love tells The Big Z that they sprang into action as the reports of outages began rolling in.
Most customers had power restored by 9pm. Love says it would be premature to speculate as to whether this was connected to the frigid temperatures of Sunday evening. If you ever experience an outage, you are asked to report it to Ameren Illinois at their website, or you can always call 1-800-755-5000.