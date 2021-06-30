Cathy Gross’ passion for the restaurant business, combined with the years she has spent learning every detail of the food service industry, have led to the one-of-a-kind food and atmosphere at Bluff City Grill. Gross owns and operates the restaurant, bar and banquet facility at 424 E. Broadway in Alton. Born and raised in Alton, she has had a genuine interest in people and top-quality service since before she graduated from Alton High School.
“I’ve been around the restaurant business in one way or another since I was 13 years old,” she says, noting her uncle owned a restaurant.
Completing a degree in business management after high school, Gross worked for 10 years at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey where she learned about the restaurant business. She opened Bluff City Grill eight years ago on West 9thStreet in downtown Alton and moved to the present location five years ago.
The quality and reputation of her restaurant stem from her thorough familiarity with restaurant operations and years of learning how to perfect the customer dining experience.
“I employ about 50 people here,” she says. “It takes cooks, bartenders, kitchen managers, food runners, bussers, hosts, servers and kitchen prep personnel to make everything work, and I can step in to do any of those jobs if I need to.”
Bluff City Grill occupies a 27,000-square-foot building. It has a large restaurant area for traditional family dining. In addition, it contains a lounge section as well as a more casual sports bar with TVs, dart boards and games. It also has both downstairs and upstairs outdoor dining areas, an upstairs banquet hall and a bridal suite. In addition to traditional dining and refreshments, Bluff City Grill regularly hosts parties, corporate events, rehearsal dinners, family reunions and almost any event customers want to have. The banquet hall can accommodate up to 500 people.
Given the size and diversity of the restaurant, Gross says there is always something going on and she enjoys the excitement of the business.
“It’s something different every day,” she says. “One minute might be slow and the next minute busy and hectic.”
When explaining the remarkable process of being able to serve dozens of different meals to hundreds of customers on any given day or evening, she credits her kitchen staff and restaurant personnel.
“We’ve got a really good staff,” she says. “Some of them have been here since we opened eight years ago. They’re rock solid and do a really great job.”
This past year’s pandemic presented challenges to the business, but Bluff City Grill was able to maneuver the ever-changing landscape. Gross says she met with her employees early during the pandemic and they made the decision to shut the restaurant down for three months. However, when it reopened, she was able to bring all of her employees back. She says business at this point has returned to normal.
The restaurant serves something for any palate or taste. The menu includes everything from steak and hamburger to chicken and seafood as well as pasta, sides and homemade desserts. It contains an array of soups and salads, sandwiches, main entrees, side dishes and desserts and also includes a children’s menu. Customers can dine at the restaurant, pick up carryout or have their food delivered via Doordash. Pickup and carryout orders can be placed at the restaurant’s website or by phone.
Gross explains the bridal suite fills a need for many bridal parties. The multi-room suite contains a salon, a kitchen and an area with sofas and comfortable chairs.
“The bridal party can come early and spend the day getting dressed, made up and ready for the wedding in a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere that has everything they need,” she explains. “They can then take the limo to the church for the wedding and return here for the reception dinner.”
She says a couple recently had a wedding at the upstairs patio area, providing the wedding party the luxury of doing everything at one location.
Gross says Bluff City Grill stands out among its competition because of the diversity of its food and dining areas as well as its customer service.
“We have an area for everyone’s tastes, dress or casual, family or date night,” she says. “And we want people to leave here happy.”
The restaurant hosts a popular Independence Day party every year on the upper outdoor patio. It includes food, drinks, bands and games. Attendees can view the Alton fireworks from the party area. This year’s free event will be July 3.
Bluff City Grill is open Tuesday through Sunday. Restaurant areas open at 11 a.m.. They are open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and until 9 p.m. other nights. Bar and lounge areas are open until midnight.