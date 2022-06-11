The popular carillon concerts at Gordon Moore Park in Alton will resume on Sunday. The bells were silent for a few extra weeks this season after a storm lead to a power outage which damaged part of the equipment that operates the musical instrument. A temporary fix has been made and the music will resume Sunday at 5pm near the Rose Garden.
During the spring and summer, concerts are held on Sunday evenings with different musicians playing the carillon keyboard that operates the bells in the tower. When no one is playing it in person, the bells are set up to automatically play a song at the top of each hour. Sunday’s guest musician is Ken Conrady, the concert is free, and you are encouraged to bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the music.