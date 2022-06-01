The popular carillon at Gordon Moore Park in Alton is silent for now after a storm apparently damaged part of the equipment that operates the musical instrument. A recent storm caused a power outage at the park and also damaged an amplifier, so the city is replacing it so the concerts can resume near the rose garden.
During the spring and summer, concerts are held on Sunday evenings with different musicians playing the carillon keyboard that operates the bells in the tower. When no one is playing it in person, the bells are set up to automatically play a song at the top of each hour. The city is hopeful that the new amp comes in soon and the concerts can get started later this month.