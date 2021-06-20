Baseball season is in full swing, and that means it’s time to roll up a sleeve to help save lives. Last week the American Red Cross and the St. Louis Cardinals partnered up for the 18th consecutive year to host blood drives in the St. Louis area. Fans of the team who could not make the drives this week will have several opportunities to roll up a sleeve and help save lives thanks to added “satellite” Cardinals blood drives. All presenting donors will also receive this year’s limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive t-shirt, while supplies last.
The Cardinals blood drives always come at a critical time of year and this summer is no different. The Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
There are several additional opportunities for Cardinals fans to roll up a sleeve and help us save lives through the end of August. More locations may be added. A list of locations is below and can be found by simply downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-Red Cross and entering/mentioning sponsor code CARDS.
Local sites include July 7 at Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club in Alton.
Donors of all blood types are needed at these blood drives. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.
Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products. Each day, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals across the country.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code CARDS (unless otherwise noted above), or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
Blood drive safety
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.