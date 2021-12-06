No one was injured this (Monday) afternoon when an SUV crashed though the side of a building in Wood River. At about 2pm, the vehicle apparently jumped a parking barrier and crashed into the glass side of Wood River Donut at 102 W. Edwardsville Road. (William Roe photo)
Car drives into Wood River Donut
- By Doug Jenkins - WBGZ Radio
