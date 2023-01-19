The upcoming election for Bethalto Village trustees and Alton School Board members may be two of the more hotly-contested races. In Bethalto, seven candidates are vying for three spots on the board, while there are six candidates for three spots on the Alton School Board.
In Bethalto, incumbent Tim Lowrance will not seek another term, but Maria Perkhiser and Jeff Mull will. Joining them on the ballot will be Tim Vogel, Rachel Sontag, Brian Frier, Kenneth “Ed” Slayden, and Chrissy Wiley. Alton School Board candidates are incumbents Vivian Monckton, David Lauschke, and David Fritz, as well as challengers Jarvis Swope, Al Womack Jr., and Beverly Velloff. The election is April 4.