There are a number of hotly-contested races in the coming election in Madison County, but that is not the case just one county to the north. In the Big Z listening area of Macoupin County, the only contest with more candidates than spots available is for the Southwestern School Board.
Four seats are being contested by five candidates: Nicholas Strohbeck, Jacob Reno, Jason Oertel, Andrew Ruyle, and Brad M. Schuchman. For Shipman Village Trustee, no candidates have filed for three 4-year seats or a 2-year unexpired term. That means the village’s mayor will appoint those four positions. There is one question on the ballot for voters in Royal Lakes: Shall the number of members of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Royal Lakes, Illinois be comprised of four (4) members rather than six (6) members? Early voting begins around the state February 23. Election Day is April 4.