It’s been a busy Monday for area firefighters, with at least three residential fires reported. Alton had incidents on Stowell Avenue and Holly Hill Drive, while Godfrey firefighters responded to one on River Aire.
No one was injured in any of the fires, and a cat was rescued from the River Aire house. Alton Deputy Chief Matt Fischer tells The Big Z while it’s been busy recently, it does not seem to be out of the ordinary.
While no cause for any of the Monday fires have been pinpointed, he notes space heaters and other alternative heating sources can be a culprit in some cases. Fischer says to take the proper precautions when using such equipment, like keeping flammables several feet away and never using extension cords.