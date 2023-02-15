Kristen Burns is hoping to parlay her experience in business and marketing into a seat on the Wood River City Council. Information from her campaign indicates she hopes to promote inclusivity, pride, and growth in the community if elected.
She tells The Big Z growth is one of her main goals if elected.
Burns has recently been working alongside Mayor Tom Stalcup as a Marketing Consultant. On the topic of the recent divide amongst the city council, Burns says she has not aligned herself with any faction. She will be vying for one of two available seats. Others on the ballot are David Ayres, Bill Dettmers, Dave Landry, and incumbent Sonya Hagaman. Leroy Duncan will not seek another term.