It was busy overnight for first responders in Alton dealing with two fires and a car accident. The crash took place on the Berm Highway at the Belchik Expressway, while fire crews were battling smoke and flames at the Tycon Construction Building on North Rodgers near College Avenue as well as at a home in the 3,200 block of Oakwood Avenue in the Milton area.
The cause of the fires remain under investigation with Alton and East Alton crews battling the Tycon fire, and Godfrey crews joining them on the Oakwood fire, as Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer tells The Big Z.
There were no injuries reported in either blaze. Both were called in just before 11pm. In the auto crash, two vehicles were involved, and one person was airlifted from the scene for additional treatment at a St. Louis hospital.