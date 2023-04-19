It was busy overnight for first responders in Alton dealing with a building fire and a car accident. The crash took place on the Berm Highway at the Belchik Expressway, while fire crews were battling smoke and flames at the Tycon Construction Building on North Rodgers near College Avenue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation with Alton and East Alton crews battling the fire for more than an hour to bring it under control. There were no injuries reported. In the auto crash, two vehicles were involved, and one person was airlifted from the scene for additional treatment at a St. Louis hospital.