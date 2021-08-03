The closure of Broadway in Alton between Piasa and Alby streets is taking longer than originally planned. Site conditions during excavation have extended the closure period for at least the next two weeks.
Illinois American Water is performing sewer separation work in the area, as part of an agreement when they bought the infrastructure from the city. Access to the Big Z Media studios (227 Market St.) will eventually be impacted by the next phase of the project, which involves a road closure on Market Street, so parking near the office and studio might be challenging. You are invited to call ahead before you make the trip to see if you can conduct business over the phone at (618) 465-3535.