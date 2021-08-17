A White Hall man is jailed in Calhoun County after leading police on a high-speed chase through three counties over the weekend. Christopher Raines, 40, faces counts of aggravated fleeing, methamphetamine possession, and criminal damage to property. The damage Raines caused to the Joe Page Bridge on Saturday night forced the span to be out of service until reopening Monday afternoon.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington says he heard a radio call about an armed and dangerous man potentially heading toward Kampsville, where dozens of people were gathered for a fireworks display.
Heffington said he and his chief deputy sprang into action.
"I heard the other deputy say he (Raines) went through the first gate, then the second," Heffington said. "I could hear him crashing through gates coming across. I got in my squad and got sideways in the road. Spike strips were down. My chief deputy jumped over the guardrail. I saw him (Raines) blow through the last gate before he got to me. Just before impact I moved forward really quick. I thought he had me. I don't know how he missed me, but he did."
Heffington also gives credit to the North Calhoun Fire Department for blocking the driver’s path after the bridge incident, and likely saving some lives.
Raines’ bond is set at $100,000.