A major sewer separation project in Alton continues, with the work on Market Street now concentrated on the area between Third and Fourth streets. Restoration of the road between Broadway and Third Street has begun, with workers replacing the brick surface in a process the utility anticipates will take several weeks.
Market Street is a brick street for the one block between Broadway and Third, turning into a concrete road between Third Street and Sixth Street. Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons said it was a mutual decision between the city and the water company to restore the street to its original brick surface.
Illinois American Water and its contractors are also working on Bozza and Chamberlain just off Broadway near Washington Avenue and also near North Alton on Danforth and Lincoln streets, which are off State Street.