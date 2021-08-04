BG Club Playground.jpg

The Boys and Girls Club of Alton has surpassed its fundraising goal in a campaign to replace its old, outdated playground equipment. The goal was to raise $100,000. The club recently announced it's at $118,000.

That comes from a variety of sources, from large businesses to small individual donations. Executive Director Al Womack said they are now at the point of figuring out a start date for the construction.

Womack - Timeline.mp3

He said they want the new playground to be used by the whole community, not just kids that go to the club. To donate, call (618) 462-6249.

Tags

Load comments