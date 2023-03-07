The Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad was called to Wood River Tuesday afternoon to investigate what was deemed a suspicious package found in a car parked on Carringer Street, That is close to East Alton - Wood River High School, but the high school was not involved in the investigation.
During the afternoon Tuesday police were made aware of a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Collinsville. As investigators were processing the vehicle, they discovered the package, at which time the bomb squad was called in. The vehicle was eventually towed from the scene and the package sent off for testing. At no time was anyone associated with the school in any danger, according to Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells. No one has been taken into custody yet, as the investigation continues.