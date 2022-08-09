Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
The investigation by the Alton Police Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office continues. A statement from Alton Deputy Chief of Police Jarrett Ford indicates preliminary information does not suggest any obvious foul play to be involved in the death.