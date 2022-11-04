The Village of Godfrey is partnering with Big Z Media to promote businesses and activities in the coming months. The Village Board approved the new marketing campaign agreement at its meeting this week that will offer Godfrey businesses a chance to promote themselves in what the village hopes will be a move to keep more money in town.
Godfrey Economic Development Director Jim Mager says working with Big Z Media will be a great way to encourage everyone to not only spend money in the village but also enjoy free or low-cost activities they might not otherwise know about:
Big Z Media General Manager Nick Darr says it's a win-win for local business:
The campaign will work in two phases, the first a general campaign for the Godfrey Business District and the second will be limited to 10 businesses for an individualized marketing effort. The village will fund the 6-month campaign at $30,000 for each phase up to $60,000, with the possibility of it being renewed for another six months.
For complete details, you can contact Big Z Media General Manager Nick Darr at 618-465-3535 or nickdarr@bigz.media or the Godfrey Economic Development Office at 618-466-3325.