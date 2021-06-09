Beverly Farm Foundation's annual fireworks display is again open to everyone this year. The fireworks are scheduled for Sunday, June 27, the Sunday before the long July 4 holiday weekend.
“All our families and friends in the Riverbend area are invited to come out and enjoy our fireworks to get an early start on celebrating Independence Day,” said Crystal Officer, Beverly Farm CEO. “Last year our campus was closed due to the pandemic, and only our residents and staff were on campus to see the fireworks display. That will not be the case this year. Everyone is invited to come out and join the fun!”
“Bring a blanket to sit on or lawn chairs,” Officer said. “We have plenty of room to spread out under the stars on the lawn on our 200-acre campus. And, we’ll have an ice cream truck on campus outside of our Administration Building selling frosty treats. You can arrive as early as 8:30 p.m. to pick a spot to view the show as we light up the Godfrey sky! I’m told Central States Fireworks always puts on a wonderful show for us.”
Officer is new to Beverly Farm and new to the Riverbend. She was appointed CEO of Beverly Farm in May and assumed her duties June 1, having relocated from Chicago.
Guests are asked not to bring personal fireworks or alcoholic beverages onto the Beverly Farm campus.