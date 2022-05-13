The Bethalto Village Board sailed through the mayor’s list of reappointments Monday night, but two long-time members of the Planning Commission and Zoning Board did not receive reappointment. Kathi Cooper and Ken Gobble, both of whom have served in their positions for several years were voted out 5-1 by the Board.
Bost said he is moving forward to fill the two vacancies which would still need Board approval at the next meeting. Meanwhile, after going into executive session Monday night, Bost said the Village Board approved a four-year deal with its Public Works employees that will give workers a 3 percent raise each year.
Bost said the 5 percent increase was in the worker’s contribution to healthcare premiums.