The Bethalto Village Board on Monday approved a 2021 appropriations ordinance showing the village expects to spend about $312,000 less than it takes in from May 1 until April 30, 2022.
The ordinance shows estimated revenue of $13.85 million and expenses of $13.54 million, with an expected cash balance of $5.75 million when the fiscal year ends. The general fund accounts for about $5.8 million, with the water and sewer funds combining for approximately $5 million.
Before adopting the ordinance, the board conducted a public hearing. Mary Goode, who identified herself as a landlord, said she asked trustees why Bethalto spends more on employees than Godfrey.
Mayor Gary Bost said Goode’s figures don’t include some of Godfrey’s highest-paid employees. He said Bethalto has reduced its workforce by nine employees through attrition.
Trustees also approved an ordinance setting employee pay schedules. On a monthly basis, the highest-paid positions are police chief, deputy police chief, public works director, water department office manager, zoning and code enforcement officer, and village bookkeeper.
In other business, the board enacted an ordinance regulating food trucks. Bost said the ordinance allows the mayor to issue a one-day license to operate in nonresidential zoning districts for private events, such as when a business wants to host a food truck for employees.