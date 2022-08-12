The Village of Bethalto will conduct a virtual Public Information Review and Comment Period regarding the proposed Erwin Plegge Multi-Use Path Phase 1. Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost tells the Big Z the review and comment period will be presented on the village's Facebook page from August 17-21.
All persons interested in the project are invited to view the information and provide public comment. Representatives from the Village will respond to any questions that are submitted during that time. After August 21, the comment period will be closed. The village received federal funds for the Erwin Plegge Multi-use Path project through the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) during the 2020 program cycle.