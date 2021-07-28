Work is wrapping up in Bethalto as Ameren Illinois has been replacing about 250 purplish mercury vapor lights and orange sodium lights with energy-efficient LED lamps. Ameren Illinois began replacing all company-owned streetlights around central and southern Illinois in 2017 with LED technology.
The company plans to replace approximately 305,000 of the old technology with new LED streetlights by 2027. Ameren Illinois Spokesman Brian Bretsch said sometimes, the utility company does an entire street or highway in one shot.
LED streetlight benefits include saving money with enhanced reliability and 3-times longer life expectancy; using 55-65 percent less energy than the older technology; reducing maintenance and operational costs; protecting the environment by decreasing energy generation and cutting carbon emissions; improving nighttime visibility; and producing a cool white light similar to moonlight.