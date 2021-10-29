The Bethalto School Board on Thursday approved five agreements with two unions to waive teacher evaluations and provide emergency COVID-19 leave.
Superintendent Jill Griffin said the memoranda of understanding, approved after a closed session, postpone evaluations for tenured and nonprobationary staff until next school year. To postpone evaluations, staff must receive a proficient or excellent rating. The agreements apply to the Bethalto Education Association and the Bethalto Educational Support Personnel Association.
The district also will grant four emergency days for vaccinated employees who test positive for COVID-19, and employees can access a fifth day through the end of this school year, Griffin said.
Civic Memorial High School Principal Justin Newell presented information about the Illinois Postsecondary and Career Expectations program, also known as PaCE. It aims to help students choose postsecondary education. In Bethalto schools, that will involve attending career exploration days, introducing parents to financial planning, meeting with counselors, and learning about the importance of extracurricular activities and community service. By Dec. 31, 12th-graders should have applied to two postsecondary institutions and completed an application to determine financial aid eligibility.
For more information, visit Civic Memorial’s website.