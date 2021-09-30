Three Bethalto School District residents addressed the School Board about a four-year facility project at a public hearing Tuesday on the fiscal year 2022 budget.
The $20.5 million project is based on a 10-year health-life-safety survey, a process required for all public districts in Illinois. An architect surveys the district’s facilities and determines renovations, based on state regulations. The project includes about $6 million for athletic facilities.
Amanda Winn of Moro questioned the board about the transparency of the bidding process and public notification for the bond issuance to fund the project. She asked whether the district could afford going into more debt.
Matt Brueckner told the board he supports the project because it gives people a reason to move into the school district.
Brady Arview pointed out the district’s athletic facilities haven’t had much work since 1979.
Director of Finance and Operations Barrett Deist told Winn the board followed the proper procedures for bidding and public notification. He said he offered to meet with her and discuss the issues, but she declined. In his presentation to the board, he said the district is in a strong financial position to complete the project.
The board approved the budget after the public hearing. Across its four operating funds, the district expects to receive approximately $32.9 million in revenue, including $7.8 million in bond proceeds, and spend approximately $26.8 million, for a surplus of $6.1 million and a total balance of $16.1 million.