The Bethalto School Board on Thursday approved a resolution to issue $10.29 million in working cash bonds.
Superintendent Jill Griffin tells the Big Z the bonds will cover projects not covered by a 10-year health, life, safety survey. The work includes updates and repairs to sports facilities and other buildings.
School Board member Don Woelfel was the lone vote against the bond issue. He could not be reached for comment Friday.
Director of Finance and Operations Barrett Deist presented a year-end budget report. He told the board the district’s finances have improved compared to five years ago, when the final fund balance across four operating funds was $1.5 million. Going into this school year, the fund balance is about $10 million.
Deist also conducted a public hearing on issuing bonds for facility repairs. The projects include playground surface repair and replacement at Bethalto East Primary School, asphalt and sidewalk repair and replacement at Parkside Primary School, and asphalt, sidewalk and playground surface repair and replacement at Meadowbrook Intermediate School.