Summers are about to get busier in the Bethalto School District.
After a series of school board actions this month, the district is embarking on a four-year facilities renovation project as part of a 10-year health-life-safety survey, a process required for all public districts in Illinois. An architect surveys the district’s facilities and determines needed renovations, based on state regulations.
Over the next four summers, workers will tackle an array of projects, from roof replacement to construction of new buildings. The total cost will be about $20.5 million, with 75 percent from a bond issuance, 20 percent from the federal pandemic relief grants, and the remaining 5 percent from existing district funds. Because those costs are in today’s dollars and the work will be completed over multiple years, the district increased its health-life-safety and working cash requests by 20 percent each to cover inflationary costs and unforeseen costs that arise, Director of Finance and Operations Barrett Deist said.
Leftover funds would be used to cover future renovations, he said.
About $6 million will go toward athletic facilities, including a new track and turf field, LED lighting, new locker rooms and a new wrestling practice building. Superintendent Jill Griffin said the wrestling team lost its practice space when the district sold its former administrative offices on Texas Street and moved into the building on the Civic Memorial High School campus. The team has been practicing behind the bleachers; during basketball games, they have to stop practicing.
“We displaced them, and so that was why we felt like it was important to provide them another space of their own that they could have wrestling practice year-round,” Griffin said.
At the stadium, the track will be replaced and a turf field will be installed. Griffin said there are safety issues at the track because of drainage problems.
“If we have to replace the track now, and five years from now, we decide that we’re going to do turf, we would have to rip all of that out to install the turf,” she said.
Nearby districts like Roxana and Alton are making the transition to turf, she said.
“People have choices where they send their kids to school,” she said. “We think our kids deserve the same type of facilities that other kids have the opportunity to use.”
Deist said the district will be able to make the debt service payments on the bond issues because of its improved financial condition since the 2015-2016 school year, when it was on the state’s financial watch list. Now it’s in financial recognition status and last year had a $741,000 operating fund surplus. Its tax rate is $5.07, up just two cents from the 2015-2016 school year.
Debt payments will be about $2.2 million per year. Deist said the district plans to increase its debt service levy request by $300,000, from $1.9 million to $2.2 million, while decreasing the retirement levy and Social Security levy requests by $300,000, maintaining the district’s property tax rate at the same level.
“There's no question that we would not have been doing this five years ago,” Deist said. “But we're in a position where we think we can do it and we can sustain it right now without it negatively impacting the tax rate of the district.”
GRP|Wegman is the contractor on the project, working on a performance-based model. The School Board did a pilot program in 2018, asking for bids on the remodel of the current central offices. The board in October 2019 again asked for bids, and GRP|Wegman was the only company responding.
“It's important to note that it was first done as kind of a pilot program before the board elected to move on through the whole 10-year health-life-safety process with the entire school district,” Deist said.
Griffin said the district has provided multiple notifications about the project, from legal notices in a daily newspaper to posting meeting notices and school board minutes on the district’s website.
“Districts have very strict requirements for projects,” she said. “It’s not a secret, and it hasn’t been one.”