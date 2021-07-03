The Bethalto School Board on Tuesday honored the wrestling team’s success at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament.
Superintendent Jill Griffin tells the Big Z the team placed second at the June 25 tournament in Springfield and had three state champions, two second-place medalists and one third-place medal winner. In all, nine student-athletes competed and six placed. The athletes and coaches attended the School Board meeting after receiving a police escort and greetings from honking and cheering residents as the team returned to Civic Memorial High School.
The district continues to await guidance from the state on COVID-19 mitigation procedures for the upcoming school year. Bethalto’s academic year will begin in about six weeks.
Griffin was among 300 superintendents who signed a letter to the governor’s office, the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health asking for local control if no guidance is forthcoming.
A statement on the state board’s website says it’s waiting for updated school guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before the state board issues Illinois guidelines.
The board also approved extending its school resource officer agreement with the village of Bethalto and the Bethalto Police Department for the 2021-2022 school year.