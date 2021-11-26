The Bethalto School Board on Tuesday adopted a tentative property tax levy at it's regular meeting.
Superintendent Jill Griffin tells the Big Z the district anticipates a slightly lower levy but declined to give a specific number until next month’s meeting. The board will conduct a truth in taxation hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 16, although it is not statutorily required, Director of Finance and Operations Barrett Deist says.
For 20 days before the board’s December meeting, the public can view the tentative levy at the district office, 101 School St. in Bethalto. For more information, call (618) 377-7200.
The board approved the 2022-2023 school calendar. Griffin says school will start in the third week of August to accommodate construction. During the meeting, Griffin thanked the calendar committee for its work revising the calendar.
At Civic Memorial High School, students’ fall semester exam will count toward 10 percent of their final semester grade, instead of the usual 20 percent. The board approved the change on Griffin’s recommendation.
The board also approved a 7 p.m. May 14 commencement ceremony in the CM gym.