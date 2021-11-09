The Bethalto Village Board on Monday approved rezoning a 1-acre parcel at 333 Mechanical Drive for the construction of a daycare center.
The Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission recommended approval of the request by the property owner, GRP Wegman, to split one lot at Bethalto Business Park into two lots and rezone the 1-acre parcel from light industrial to general commercial. The parcel is adjacent to property already zoned general commercial.
Step by Step Inc. is planning to build a new facility on the rezoned land, Mayor Gary Bost tells the Big Z.
New lights are up on Prairie and Central, Bost says. The village moved the old decorative lights to the sports complex.
The next Village Board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St.