The Bethalto Police Chief says they are keeping an eye on some of the people coming and going at a trailer park on Wesley Drive. Mike Dixon says any time you have a lot of people in one specific area with a lot of rental property, it can bring in temporary residents or transients, and the crime that can be associated with that.
Dixon tells The Big Z they have been tracking a lot of narcotic activity in that area, and owe it to the many good residents living there to keep the bad things out:
Dixon encourages Bethalto residents to follow the department’s Facebook page to stay informed on department activities.