Bethalto police officers have a new 4-year contract. The Village Board unanimously approved the pact at Monday’s meeting. Bost said the deal includes 3-percent pay raises each year and the board doubled the out-of-residency limit to a 30-mile radius. The union agreed to a 5-percent increase in health insurance contributions.
Mayor Gary Bost tells the Big Z negotiations went smoothly.
Also, this week, after hearing from business owners, the Board agreed to increase video gaming license fees from $25 to $100 per machine. Mayor Bost said the village received just shy of $100-thousand for its share of video gaming revenue in the last calendar year and said the business owners he heard from had no problem with the increase:
The village will also be pursuing a $50,000 grant to help fund an planned emergency operations center that, if awarded, could prove to be helpful for Bethalto and surrounding communities in case of an area wide emergency like the tornado that hit parts of Edwardsville last December.