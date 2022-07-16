Bethalto police officer Brian Gifford was recognized by Chief Mike Dixon Monday night at the village trustees meeting for several accomplishments in the last month. Dixon tells The Big Z Gifford was instrumental in developing probable cause in five felony cases resulting in the seizure of felony amounts of cannabis, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a stolen vehicle, and an illegal handgun.
Dixon said Gifford also voluntarily amassed more than 70 overtime hours at a time the department was short on manpower.