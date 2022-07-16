Gifford Dixon.jpg

Bethalto police officer receives a commendation letter for outstanding performance from Chief Mike Dixon

Bethalto police officer Brian Gifford was recognized by Chief Mike Dixon Monday night at the village trustees meeting for several accomplishments in the last month. Dixon tells The Big Z Gifford was instrumental in developing probable cause in five felony cases resulting in the seizure of felony amounts of cannabis, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a stolen vehicle, and an illegal handgun.

Dixon said Gifford also voluntarily amassed more than 70 overtime hours at a time the department was short on manpower.