A Bethalto man was charged Thursday in Madison County Circuit Court with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
A Bethalto officer on Wednesday stopped a vehicle driven by James J. Pugh, 33. The officer found more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia.
Pugh was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail. Associate Judge Janet Heflin set Pugh’s bond at $50,000. Pugh was out on bond for a previous felony methamphetamine-related charge. The bond on that previous charge was revoked in response to this new charge.
Criminal charges are based upon probable cause; defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty in court.