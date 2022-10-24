The Halloween Parade in Bethalto is being moved to Thursday, with the threat of thunderstorms in the forecast for the original Tuesday date. There is a new route this year, starting at Rose Lawn Cemetery at 6:30pm and traveling down Plegge Boulevard to City Hall.
Rotary member Alan Winslow tells The Big Z there will be the traditional trunk-or-treat following the parade.
The trunk or treat will be in the parking lots behind Village Hall and the old water office (not actually in Central Park in case it is too wet). The parade starts Thursday Oct. 27 at 6:30 with line-up at 6pm. If you want to participate, call 977-6519 to reserve a spot.