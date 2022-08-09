A 50-year-old deteriorating sewer interceptor will get a new lining thanks to an $8.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan. Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says it’s great news since portions of the interceptor were in such disrepair that underground rainwater would infiltrate the line mixing with sewer water that is dispatched to its destination site in Alton.
Bost tells the Big Z the bid for the project came in at just under 6 million dollars.
He anticipated that the project would take about a year to complete.