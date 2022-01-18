Theft and criminal damage to property are two of the more common crimes reported in Bethalto, but those reports were down in 2021. The recent tally of police activity shows a reduction in total crime in our community, which the police chief believes is a result in part of stronger proactive patrols by officers who are diligently doing their best to be seen and contact individuals during peak times of criminal activity.
That deters offenses from happening in the first place. Police Chief Mike Dixon tells The Big Z juvenile crime numbers saw an uptick, but he believes there is progress being made.
A large increase in the stolen vehicle category can be attributed to two different factors, according to Dixon. The first is the growing trend of groups of teenagers stealing cars from St. Louis Suburbs. The second increase in this category relates to Bethalto Officers enhanced patrol efforts which has resulted in the recovery of more stolen vehicles than in previous years, which have been reported in this category. He reminds the community can reduce the number of actual vehicles being stolen from the community by simply locking your cars, and never leaving the keys for the vehicle inside of them.